Republican Bob Evnen touts his candidacy for Secretary of State

Morrill, Garden and Dawes counties in the panhandle are moving to ALL mail-in ballots for the November 6th general election.

Republican Secretary of State candidate Bob Evnen is a supporter of voter ID and voting security.

And while Evnen supports the convenience mail-in voting provides, especially in sparsely populated areas, he says people still want to be able to get out and demonstrate their commitment to vote.

Evnen told KNEB News the secret ballot is sacred and sacrosanct, but says the ACT of voting is a social activity, noting people enjoy going to the polls and it gives them a sense of security.

Evnen also strongly supports having a voter ID program and says he will try to push lawmakers who have been reluctant to establish it to change their minds.

Enhancing the export of Nebraska products would also be an area Evnen believes he can make an impact. Evnen views the Secretary of State as the official Ambassador of Nebraska to the world, and he indicated he would be interested in going on trade missions “as a force multiplier to the Governor.”

Evnen’s Democratic opponent Spencer Danner is an Omaha businessman who has also previously served in various positions in Omaha city government.