class="post-template-default single single-post postid-293644 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Republican challenger to Fischer goes on the offensive

BY Kevin Mooney | February 27, 2018
Home News Regional News
Republican challenger to Fischer goes on the offensive
U. S. Senate candidate Todd Watson visits with Kevin Mooney on KNEB News. (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

The Republican challenger to U.S. Senator Deb Fischer attacked the incumbent Tuesday during a visit to Scottsbluff, claiming she has violated the U.S. constitution with several of her votes.

Lincoln businessman Todd Watson told KNEB News Fischer’s votes to allow President Obama and Trump to fast-track treaties violated constitutional provisions that provide for the Senate to negotiate those treaties through amendments.

Watson said, “it’s inexcusable you would give up your power on trade to President Obama at the time and now President Trump.  Every businessman worth their salt knows you keep your bargaining chip in your pocket until the deal is done.”

Watson, who owns a family farm among his three businesses, says there is a depression in agriculture that the government is trying to hide and any trade agreement must be fair to agriculture before it gets his vote.

Watson also maintains Fischer has violated the constitution by supporting presidential initiatives on immigration and has gone against conservative principles regarding votes on funding of planned parenthood and increasing the nation’s debt.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments