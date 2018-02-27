Republican challenger to Fischer goes on the offensive

The Republican challenger to U.S. Senator Deb Fischer attacked the incumbent Tuesday during a visit to Scottsbluff, claiming she has violated the U.S. constitution with several of her votes.

Lincoln businessman Todd Watson told KNEB News Fischer’s votes to allow President Obama and Trump to fast-track treaties violated constitutional provisions that provide for the Senate to negotiate those treaties through amendments.

Watson said, “it’s inexcusable you would give up your power on trade to President Obama at the time and now President Trump. Every businessman worth their salt knows you keep your bargaining chip in your pocket until the deal is done.”

Watson, who owns a family farm among his three businesses, says there is a depression in agriculture that the government is trying to hide and any trade agreement must be fair to agriculture before it gets his vote.

Watson also maintains Fischer has violated the constitution by supporting presidential initiatives on immigration and has gone against conservative principles regarding votes on funding of planned parenthood and increasing the nation’s debt.