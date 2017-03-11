class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221385 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Requirements waived for trucks hauling to aid victims of Kansas wildfires

BY Office of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts | March 11, 2017
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts directed the Nebraska State Patrol to temporarily waive certain requirements for trucks traveling in and through Nebraska in support of efforts to aid citizens of Kansas impacted by wildfires.

“Due to the recent fires in Kansas, the Governor has temporarily waived the length and weight requirements for trucks traveling in and through Nebraska in support of efforts to assist the citizens of Kansas,” said the Governor’s Chief of Staff Matt Miltenberger.  “There is likely to be an increased number of trucks carrying hay and livestock, and this temporary waiver will expedite efforts to provide assistance to victims of the wildfires.”

The directive is effective immediately until Friday, March 17th, 2017 at 11:59pm pending further notice from the Governor.

