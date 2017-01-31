Rescheduled Midwest Theater community meetings slated for Wednesday

Due to last week’s snow storm the Midwest Theater will hold the Community Forum and Annual meeting on Wednesday.

The community forum will run from 12:30 p.m. through 4 p.m. at the Theater, and will support the organization’s strategic plan.

Feedback is also being gathered via an online survey.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes encourages theater members, patrons and interested community members to participate in the theater’s future by attending the strategic planning session, completing the online survey, or both.

“The Midwest Theater is a community theater. We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs and expectations of our community,” Estes said. “We’d really like to know how our community sees the Midwest Theater growing into the future.”

Following the community forum, the Friends of the Midwest Theater will hold its annual meeting at the theater, at 5:30 p.m. The annual meeting is an opportunity for theater members and community members to meet Friends of the Midwest Theater board members and learn about the past year’s operations and upcoming plans for the theater.

Estes says everyone is invited to attend and be a part of the Midwest Theater family.