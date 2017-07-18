Resignation leaves WNCC searching for new vocal music instructor

He was only at WNCC for two years, but the resignation of vocal music director Dr. Imgyu Kang has left a void for the college and students.

Dr. Kang succeeded long-time director Rita Stinner and WNCC President Dr Todd Holcomb said he was a very popular staff member.

Dr. Holcomb said, “Dr. Kang was appreciated by the college community and adored by his students. He brought a wealth of experience to the college.”

Dr. Holcomb said Dr. Kang’s family lived in Atlanta and trying to balance his professional life and his family life was difficult.

Dr. Holcomb says the college has advertised the vacancy and he is hopeful it will be filled before the start of the fall semester.