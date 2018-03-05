Response continues to be good for Roadrunner bus service

It’s been nearly two months since the Tri-City Roadrunner bus service was implemented on a couple of fixed routes around Scottsbluff, Gering, and Terrytown….. and the public response remains good.

Transit Manager Shari Hinze told the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Monday there have been 963 trips on the fixed routes since they were implemented, and while Wal-Mart remains the most popular destination, many people are also using it to go Regional West Medical Center for appointments and to go to class at WNCC.

Hinze says they are very pleased with the numbers going to the college, 64 to date. She says there is “great interest” and more people are using it every day. Hinze says they plan to make presentations on campus in the upcoming days to educate even more people on the convenience of riding the fixed route service to the college.

Hinze says 224 people have used the bus on the fixed routes to go to the hospital campus, while another 456 have used the “demand response service.”

Hinze also said they just received two new buses that are transitioning into the Roadrunner fleet as well.