Restaurant chain raising money for Bridgeport employee fire victim

A local restaurateur is supporting one of his employees whose family lost their home and belongings in a fire last week in Bridgeport.

From 5 to 9 p.m. this Friday evening, Taco John’s stores in Scottsbluff, Gering and Bridgeport will be donating 25% of sales to Tabitha Prime, an employee at the Bridgeport restaurant.

Between the American Red Cross and Firefighter Ministry, housing and immediate needs for Prime and her children, 2 girls and a boy ages 9 to 15, are being filled. However, Taco John’s franchise owner Marty Williams says smoke damage at the structure May 8 also took their personal belongings.

Williams says he understands repairs to the Bridgeport rental residence where the family was living are expected to take 45 to 60 days, and the money raised Friday night will be given directly to the family to fill needs that may be lacking from donations.