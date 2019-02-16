Restraint use prevents serious injury in Friday afternoon rollover

Seat belt use is credited with helping prevent serious injuries to a teen driver in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Scottsbluff Friday afternoon.

Scottsbluff Police and Fire responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. just north of the North Platte River Bridge on Avenue I to find a vehicle rolled over in the ditch west of the roadway.

Authorities say it appears the teenage driver from Gering was southbound when she lost control, causing the vehicle to go down the embankment, trip and roll.

The driver had to be extracated from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but police officials say it appears she was only held for observation.

Authorities believe the driver may have had a medical episode immediately before the accident, and distracted driving was not a factor.