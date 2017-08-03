class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251631 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | August 3, 2017
Release of results from Nebraska Sate Patrol review pushed back to 3 p.m. mountain

The media conference where Governor Pete Ricketts and his Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson will present the findings and recommendations from the administration’s internal review of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has now been pushed back until 3 p.m. mountain time this afternoon. It had been scheduled for 1:30

The two men will give brief remarks about the report’s findings and recommendations and then be open to questions from the media.

The review was ordered following criticism of how the Patrol handled an October fatal crash in Sheridan County that involved a trooper.

The initial stages of the review resulted in Ricketts firing the former head of the Nebraska State Patrol Col. Brad Rice and placing six other employees on paid administrative leave after an investigation found “inappropriate conduct” by senior staffers.

