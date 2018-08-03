Results of surprise truck inspections released

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division took over a dozen vehicles off the road during surprise commercial vehicle inspections this past Thursday in Scottsbluff, Gering, and the surrounding area. The surprise inspections targeted commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 37 vehicle inspections, discovered 143 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law, and took 14 vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks.

Troopers also placed four drivers out of service for no license (1), expired license (1), no log book (1), and alcohol (1). Any commercial vehicle driver with alcohol in his or her system is placed out of service for 24 hours, even if the BAC doesn’t rise to the level of driving under the influence. Troopers also issued $1,500 in citations.

This week, the NSP MAPS Team conducted operations in Dawson, Lincoln, and Scotts Bluff Counties. During the three days of operations, troopers conducted 135 commercial vehicle inspections, discovered 391 violations, and took 44 vehicles out of service. The team also placed four drivers out of service and issued $6,150 in fines.