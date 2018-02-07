Retired Mathematics Professor Enters Race for U.S. Senate

Retired University of Nebraska professor Dr. Jack Heidel has entered the race for U.S. Senate.

Among his concerns is federal government spending, continued talk of pullout out of the North American Free Trade Agreement and the impact on Nebraska farmers and rural communities.

“Withdrawing from NAFTA would be a disaster for the whole country, but especially Nebraska with our export-based Ag economy, “said Heidel. “What should be addressed is China’s state-supported, mercantilist policies, that restrict imports from other countries.”

Heidel says the national debt, 77% of GDP (for the public part on which we pay interest), is the highest it has been since WWII, and is predicted by the Congressional Budget Office to get steadily worse without major changes in public policy.

“Currently our huge debt is virtually ‘free’ money because interest rates are so low, but this will change soon as the Federal Reserve is forced to raise interest rates to head off inflation,” Heidel said. “When this happens, interest payments on the debt will skyrocket, crowding out spending for education, medical and scientific research, infrastructure and social programs, etc. – all of which enhance our quality of life.”

In December all of the U.S. Senate Republicans, including Nebraska’s Deb Fischer, voted with the new tax law to increase the debt by $1 trillion over the next decade. According to Heidel, “The best features of the new tax law could have been enacted without increasing the debt.”

“The national debt is a national security issue,” said Heidel. “Our country, and our very way of life, is at risk if Washington doesn’t get spending under control.”

Heidel is no stranger to the political process, having campaigned for and winning a seat on the Learning Community Achievement Subcouncil 3.

Heidel started blogging ‘It Does Not Add Up’ in 2012, addressing the national debt and the related problem of slow economic growth. Now, over 5 years later, the debt is worse than ever.

Upset about huge annual deficits and rapidly accumulating debt, Heidel entered the 2012 Republican Primary for Nebraska’s Second Congressional District, opposite former Congressman Lee Terry. “My platform in that contest was to ‘Eliminate the Deficit.’” Explained Heidel. “Unfortunately, while large numbers of voters agreed with me, the campaign came up short.”