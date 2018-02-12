Revised Gering ordinance cracks down on snow removal

Following a citizen complaint about the enforcement of clearing sidewalks and streets of snow and ice following winter storms, the Gering City Council has tightened up an existing ordinance.

Police Chief George Holthus explained that Gering’s old ordinance put them at risk for a variety of reasons. He said as it was written, the City was responsible for going to all properties that had not removed the snow and the city was charged with removing the snow.

“If someone would slip and fall on one of those properties we would potentially be at risk,” explained Holthus. “By the City not doing it, we thought we were potentially putting the City at risk. So that was the initial start of the process as to remove the City’s liability.”

The other change in the ordinance for the failure to scoop the walks is to impose a $100 fine. Holthus says previously the fine could range from zero to $1,000.

For enforcement, if they receive a complaint a City employee will reach out to a violating property owner in hopes of getting them to comply. Holthus says repeated violations would result in the $100 citation.

