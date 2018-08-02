RFI offers scholarships for Mobile Tech conference

Lincoln, Nebraska, Aug. 2, 2018 – The Rural Futures Institute at the University of Nebraska is offering 10 $250 scholarships for rural Nebraska community innovators to attend the 2018 Mobile Me and You national conference Oct. 26-27 at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The scholarship application is available at http://ruralfutures.nebraska.edu/mobileme-you.

obile Me and You, a journalism and technology conference hosted by the university’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications, focuses on new and emerging tools and best practices for storytelling on mobile media. Leading experts and researchers will discuss how to inform and engage new audiences in the mobile era.

“Mobile media are becoming increasingly critical for all aspects of life in rural areas — health care, agriculture, entrepreneurship and education,” said Connie Reimers-Hild, Rural Futures Institute interim executive director. “When Professor Gary Kebbel approached us about recruiting rural community leaders to attend, we jumped at the chance to partner. Our RFI scholarship awardees will certainly learn, but they will also bring extremely valuable and important perspectives to the presenters and other attendees.”

Conference speakers include Mark Hulsey, Big Ten Network vice president; Christopher Meighan, The Washington Post’s director of emerging news products; and Zach Wade, CNN Digital’s senior producer for mobile programming.

Scholarships will be awarded based on answers to a series of questions on mobile technology use in rural communities and ideas for the future. The application is open through Aug. 31. Awardees will be announced in late September.

The conference is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days in the Nebraska Union.

For more information and to register, visit http://mobileme-you.com.