Ribbon Cutting Spotlights Opening Of Harbor Freight Tools Store

Nebraska’s sixth Harbor Freight Tools store is officially open with 15,000 square feet of tools and accessories in Scottsbluff’s Monument Mall.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning with Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors on hand.

Store manager Daniel Wiedeman said they are excited to serve customers in Scottsbluff. Wiedeman says they are passionate about providing their customers with the tools they need to get the job done, and always at an affordable price.

The new store stocks automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.

The new Harbor Freight Tools store will hold a public Grand Opening celebration on May 8th beginning at 8 a.m.

The store is now open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.