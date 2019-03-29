Rick Kuckkahn retires after 20 years of leading Scottsbluff and Alliance

It’s the end of an era, as former Scottsbluff City Manager and current Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn officially retires today after three decades of public service.

Kuckkhan got his start in city management 30 years ago in Rockville, Maryland. In 1998, he came to Scottsbluff, where he served 18 years as City Manager. In 2017 Kuckkahn headed north to Alliance, first as interim city manager before spending two years in a full-time capacity.

He says there have been some crowning achievements in his career- including all the work done in Scottsbluff’s downtown and the implementation of the quiet zone.

As he begins retirement, Kuckkahn has literally sold nearly all of his possessions, bought a massive boat, and plans to spend as much time as possible sailing the western hemisphere.

“In the summer I’ll be sailing the Great Lakes with some folks that I know, then we’ll be going down the Mississippi- it’s called the great loop- and down to the Gulf,” explains Kuckkahn. “Key West is going to be one of the stopping points, and then probably swing around to Miami and across to the Bahamas and go explore the Bahamas, and travel further south for the next hurricane season.”

Former Mitchell City Manager Jeff Sprock has been hired on to take over for Kuckkhan, and has been working with him as Deputy City Manager for the past 6 months.