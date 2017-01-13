Ricketts: Ag land valuation change proposal has 2019 effective date

Governor Pete Ricketts says his proposal to change the way ag land in Nebraska is valued would not go into effect until 2019.

Ricketts is proposing changing the method to value rural property from market value to an income based approach. The bill has been introduced on the governor’s behalf by Ag Committee Chair Lydia Brasch .

During a stopover in Scottsbluff Friday as part of his flights around the state to discuss his State of the State address, Ricketts said the state would use soil types, ten year yields and commodity prices to determine a capitalization rate as part of a formula to value ag property.

Ricketts said the change would attempt to avoid big spikes or downturns in value and makes sense because the land is what the farmers use to provide an income.

Ricketts said the change would have reduced ag land values in Scotts Bluff County by 2% in the past year. He says by waiting until 2019 to have it go into effect it gives assessors, county officials and property owners time to adjust