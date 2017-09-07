class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258336 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Ricketts appoints new Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent

BY Ryan Murphy | September 7, 2017
Courtesy NET Livestream

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Chief John Bolduc will be the new Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

Bolduc currently serves as the Vice President of Public Safety and Police Chief at the Port of San Diego. He will begin his new duties on October 16th.

Back in June, Ricketts fired Col. Bradley Rice and placed six other employees on paid administrative leave after an investigation found “inappropriate conduct” by senior staffers.

Additionally, the Governor ordered Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson to complete a review of the agency and released his findings in August.

Ricketts  appointed Major Russ Stanczyk as the patrol’s interim director.

 

