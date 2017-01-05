Ricketts budget plan calls for cuts, tapping cash reserve

Nebraska state government would see a net budget cut of

$151 million over the next six months under a plan floated by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The proposal unveiled Thursday seeks to address a revenue shortfall in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. The plan relies on a combination of spending cuts and pulling money from various government accounts. It would draw $92 million from the state’s rainy-day fund and about $22 million from more than two dozen cash funds.

Ricketts is also betting that online retailer Amazon will help the budget by generating another $11.2 million for the state. Amazon announced last month that it will start collecting sales taxes on purchases in Nebraska.

Ricketts has yet to release his full proposal for the upcoming two-year budget cycle.