Ricketts denies having influence on Liquor Control Commission decision

Governor Pete Ricketts says he did not interfere with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission’s decision Wednesday to reject renewal of the liquor licenses of four Whiteclay stores that sell millions of cans of beer annually to residents of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation .

Scottsbluff attorney Andrew Snyder told KNEB News the decision Wednesday had “been pushed by the governor” and an aide to Ricketts told his clients last fall there were going to be “big changes” in Whiteclay.

Asked about the accusations Wednesday, Ricketts said the decision was not his doing. Ricketts said, “The decision by the Liquor Control Commission was part of their process and they came to it based on the information they had. I didn’t have an opinion one way or another on how they should pursue their investigation.”

Snyder also maintained the stores were subject to a additional audits and inspections recently by various state agencies. Ricketts told KNEB News those were done under the Liquor Commission and Attorney General’s “rule of law” and their evaluation of the stores was done independent from his office.