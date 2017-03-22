Ricketts expresses concerns about health care plan’s impact on Nebraskans

Governor Ricketts said Wednesday he is concerned the Republican health care plan if passed may greatly raise health insurance costs for low income Nebraskans.

Ricketts made the statement while stopping in Scottsbluff Wednesday for National Ag Week. Ricketts said he has expressed his concerns to the Trump administration and to the state’s Congressional delegation,and has requested corrections be made before the bill gains final approval.

The Governor’s remarks follow a report by the Center for American Progress which indicated Nebraska would see larger-than-average increases because it has a disproportionate share of older and low-income residents. The new congressional plan reduces the tax credits that many of them receive to offset their expense.

Only five states would see larger increases than Nebraska.