Ricketts hopeful his property tax relief proposals will move forward

Governor Pete Ricketts remains hopeful his plans to address property tax relief will rise to the top of the list as the various property tax measures make their way through Nebraska’s Legislature.

Ricketts’ proposals would create a minimum floor amount for the state’s property tax relief fund and cap growth of local property taxes through a constitutional amendment to be submitted to voters.

Ricketts tells KNEB News other plans will just shift taxes, and he suspects they will lead to unintended consequences. “It’s not right to raise taxes on one group of people to pay for somebody else’s property tax relief”, says Ricketts, “and at the end of the day, most Nebraskans will actually see a net tax increase, because they’re going to pay more in sales taxes than they would get back in property tax relief.”

Ricketts says ultimately, the best way to address property tax relief is through his plan, plus controlling local spending, and continuing to work hard to grow the state’s economy.