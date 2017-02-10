Ricketts: Important for Trump to restore what was lost when he abandoned TPP

Governor Pete Ricketts is urging the Trump administration to quickly renew bi-lateral trade negotiations with countries involved in trade agreements like the Trans Pacific Partnership.

Ricketts says the proposed TPP agreement Trump abandoned had benefits for Nebraska that need to be restored.

Ricketts told KNEB the proposed trade agreement had tariffs to Japan reduced from 38% to 9%. Ricketts said, “We need to hold the Administration accountable for getting at least 9% or lower, which they say they can do. It is why we are pushing for them to move quickly on this. ”

Ricketts says Nebraska also needs trade with Mexico and Canada to be unaffected by Trump’s recent executive orders and comments because they are the state’s two biggest trading partners.

Ricketts says he explained the importance of trade to Trump when he was in Nebraska as a candidate in May.