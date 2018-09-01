class="post-template-default single single-post postid-332671 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Ricketts, Krist, differ on legalizing medical marijuana

BY Kevin Mooney | September 1, 2018
Nebraska’s gubernatorial candidates differ on many issues and one of them is whether Nebraska should legalize medical marijuana.

During the debate at the Nebraska State Fair the incumbent, Republican Pete Ricketts, said he opposes the state legalizing medical marijuana until the FDA formally approves it.

Ricketts said, “This is how we determine whether drugs are  safe and effective and make sure there no unintended consequences, and that people know about those if there are any when they take that drug. And so I oppose what has happened in some states where they try to go around that process, and really are trying to endanger the public  by making marijuana legal without going through the FDA.”

The challenger, Democrat and state senator Bob Krist, says he signed the petition to place the issue on the November ballot and will vote to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska.

Krist said, ” I have a special needs daughter who is surrounded by people who suffer from seizures and other ailments. Medical cannabis in many forms, and some of them  have been approved by the FDA, is being used across the country. It is an amazing drug that  brings unintended consequences, some of the bad side effects  and some of the process under control.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
