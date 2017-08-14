Ricketts looking forward to Carhenge visit despite any “Pagan symbolism”

Governor Ricketts said today he is looking forward to being in Alliance and at Carhenge despite any “Pagan symbolism” the tourist attraction may have to some people.

Ricketts was responding Monday to a caller on the Governor’s monthly call-in show Monday who questioned whether he as a Christian should be promoting Carhenge when it is a replica of Stonehenge with links to the Pagans.

Ricketts said he sees “no conflict of interest” and is going to Alliance to promote Carhenge as one of the great attractions visitors can take advantage of when they visit Nebraska.

Ricketts reiterated that this is a great opportunity for the state to show off its great attractions and encourage visitors to come back in the future.