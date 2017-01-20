Ricketts, Mead among Governor’s attending inauguration

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts got to spend a little time with President-Elect Donald Trump on Thursday night, the eve of his inauguration.

Ricketts and Wyoming Governor Matt Mead are among the dignitaries in attendance to witness Trump be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Mead spokesman David Bush says events like the inauguration are good opportunities for the governor to meet members of the incoming administration, discuss Wyoming’s priorities and show love of country.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney said that she would be at the inauguration and criticized the dozens of House Democrats who have said they are boycotting Trump’s inauguration.