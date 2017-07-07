Ricketts names State Patrol superintendent search committee

Governor Pete Ricketts has named a four-member committee to

help him select a new Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent.

The committee unveiled Friday is comprised of Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, who will serve as chairman; retired FBI executive Weysan Dun; former U.S. attorney Deb Gilg; and Hall County Public Defender Gerry Piccolo.

Committee members will seek and vet candidates to replace former Col. Brad Rice, who was fired last month in the midst of an internal review that found “inappropriate conduct” among the patrol’s senior staff. Six other employees were placed on paid administrative leave.

Officials have not disclosed everything from the ongoing review. It began after officers were accused of changing their story about a crash that killed a South Dakota driver during a high-speed chase in Sheridan County.