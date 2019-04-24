Ricketts not pleased with proposed funding for state property tax relief fund

Governor Pete Ricketts is not happy with some of the budget provisions coming out of the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.

The committee recommending only a $26 million increase in the state’s property tax credit relief fund, well under $51 million increase sought by the governor.

Ricketts blasted the move, saying it sends the message that the Legislature would rather keep taxpayer money for future spending rather than give taxpayers the relief they have been asking for.

Committee chair John Stinner told KNEB News Monday that the budget is a balancing act, especially with another economic forecast coming up, and the committee is trying to include medicaid expansion funding and other items in the document while still trying to shore up the state’s rainy day fund.