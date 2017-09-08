Ricketts plans to make decision on Scotts Bluff County judgeship soon

It may not be too much longer until the Panhandle gets a new District Judge.

Last month, the Judicial Nominating Commission forwarded on the applications of two candidates to Governor Pete Ricketts for Nebraska’s 12th Judicial District Judgeship.

Bayard attorney Andrea Miller of Simmons Olsen Law Firm and Lea Wroblewski of Legal Aid Nebraska are the two finalists to be considered to replace Judge Randall Lippstreu, who retired earlier this year.

Governor Ricketts says he has to travel to Japan for a trade mission on Saturday, but when he returns he plans to interview both women and make a decision.

The District Judgeship is based out of Gering, but serves all 12 Panhandle counties.