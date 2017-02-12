Ricketts praises Stinner for work on budget

Governor Pete Ricketts praised Gering Senator John Stinner and the Appropriations Committee for quickly moving his deficit reduction bill to the cusp of being approved by lawmakers.

During the first 30 days of a legislative session where little has been done on the floor but argue about filibuster rules, the deficit bill has moved to the final round of approval by the unicameral. Ricketts told KNEB News it is due to the work of Stinner as Chair of the budget writing committee and the other committee members.

Stinner says the final reading of the deficit bill, which would balance the budget for this fiscal year, may occur on Monday.