Ricketts property tax proposals draw mixed reviews

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ plan to curtail sharp increases in property taxes is drawing favorable reviews from Nebraska farmers, but some rural lawmakers say more is needed to help the agriculture industry.

Ricketts pitched the package Wednesday to the Legislature’s Revenue Committee. The Republican governor says there are no easy fixes, but his plan to restrict the growth of tax collections and boost tax credits for property owners is a start.

Some farmers say their property tax bills have surged over the last decade, hampering their ability to stay in business. One family told lawmakers they moved their operation to Missouri because property taxes were lower there.

Some rural lawmakers say the larger issue is the state funding formula for Nebraska’s K-12 public schools, the largest consumer of local property taxes.