Ricketts: Public needs to voice opinion on Revenue Committee property tax relief plan

Nebraska’s Governor is urging state residents to make their voices heard as the Legislature’s Revenue Committee prepares to discuss a plan to try to reduce property taxes with increased sales tax revenue.

Pete Ricketts tells KNEB News the devil is in the details once you really dig into the committee’s proposal. “We’re talking about over $200 million in new taxes on Nebraskans through the sales tax increase,” says Ricketts, “and they’re talking about ripping off the property tax relief fund, taking that direct credit from the state to all property owners, which is dollar-for-dollar tax relief, and putting it into new spending as well.”

Ricketts says the plan is a repeat from the 1990s, when higher taxes led to a $270 million increase in state aid to public schools over three years, but school property tax requests went up by $100 million.

When asked if he would veto such a proposal, the Governor deferred, saying instead he would prefer to work with lawmakers to find a win-win solution that doesn’t raise taxes on one group to pay for a tax break for others.