Ricketts says he “has no intention” of signing felon voting bill

Governor Ricketts said today he does not support a bill passed by lawmakers that would eliminate the state’s two-year waiting period for felons to vote. The measure would let them vote as soon as they complete their sentences, including any parole or probation.

Ricketts says the current law makes far more sense to him, explaining he has “no intention of signing that bill.” Ricketts said, “I believe waiting two years to demonstrate that you are going to be a productive member of society and keep your nose clean is not too much to ask from people who have been a felon. ”

Ricketts added the state has “a very reasonable law that you have to wait two years to vote if you area felon and that’s the way it ought to stay.”

Ricketts made the comment as he answered questions at a news conference where he signed the bill that merges Nebraska’s two veterans agencies into one.