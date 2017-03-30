Ricketts says income and property tax relief both needed to get tax reform

Governor Pete Ricketts says income and property tax cuts are both needed to get a tax reform bill through the legislature.

Ricketts told KNEB News there are not enough rural senators in Lincoln to simply pass a property tax relief bill so tying the two together is what’s needed to gain the 33 votes to fight a likely filibuster

The Nebraska Ag Leaders Working Group says a Revenue Committee proposal to take money from the property tax credit fund and use it to fund income tax cuts is the exact opposite of what the group wants to see done.

Ricketts wants a cut to the top income tax rate and is pushing for a change in how ag land is assessed for property tax purposes.