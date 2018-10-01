Ricketts says new state budget will focus on property taxes

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has set to work on a new state budget proposal he says will focus on property taxes and K-12 school funding, two of the many competing priorities lawmakers will consider in 2019.

The Republican governor, who is up for re-election this year, is reviewing new budget requests submitted by state agencies this month and developing a two-year package to present to the Legislature in January.

It’s too early to know whether the governor and lawmakers will face the same revenue shortfalls that led them to cut their budget the last two years.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the chairman of a budget committee, says lawmakers should restore funding is possible to agencies that got cut, including the University of Nebraska.