Ricketts says revenues need to recover to address high retirement taxes

Governor Pete Ricketts says he would like to improve Nebraska’s ranking regarding retirement taxes, but it needs to fit within difficult budgets in the near future.

Nebraska is currently ranked as one of the ten least friendly states regarding taxes for retirees. Nebraska is one of only 13 states that taxes social security. Nebraska also taxes all private and public pensions including military benefits, has an inheritance tax and has some of the highest property taxes in the nation.

Ricketts told KNEB News he would like to make recommendations in this area when revenues improve.

ricketts said, “Anything we do has to fit within the budget. it is definitely on the list of things we need to address in the future as our revenues recover. ”

Ricketts said he suggested eliminating taxes on military benefits last year, but the bill never made it out of the Revenue Committee