Ricketts says Solar Eclipse probably Nebraska’s biggest tourism opportunity

Governor Pete Ricketts says he is excited to welcome as many as 400,000 people to Nebraska for the solar eclipse August 21st.

Ricketts said last week that he will travel to Carhenge in Alliance to view the eclipse. Ricketts indicated during a media conference Monday morning it is probably the biggest tourism opportunity the state has ever experienced.

Ricketts says the state will have great viewing areas from the panhandle all the way to southeast Nebraska. Scottsbluff and Alliance are two of the best areas to view the eclipse and local officials are planning events and bracing for a party where you have no idea how many people will attend.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Transportation are bracing for a large increase in road traffic. The transportation department plans to temporarily reduce the number of construction and maintenance projects scheduled for that day.

Emergency Management officials are planning to monitor activities in the state not just during the solar eclipse August 21st, but also many days before.

Nebraska Emergency Management Operations Manager Earl Imler says the state is using the same system used to prepare for weather disasters or wildfires ― the Incident Command System ― to respond to the event.