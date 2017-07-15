Ricketts says special session not planned despite declining revenues

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says a special session is not in his plans right now despite declining revenues that indicate state government ended the last fiscal year with $34 million less tax revenue than the year before.

Ricketts told reporters prior to participating in Saturday’s Oregon Trail Days parade that his office will continue to monitor revenues, restrain spending and work to properly manage the budget.

Ricketts said when agriculture is your main industry the state has to be ready to adjust the cyclical ups and downs of that particular sector.

Ricketts says as revenues fall, it confirms the Legislature’s decision to keep a three percent general fund reserve and sustain Ricketts spending vetoes.

On other issues, Ricketts emphasized the current review of Nebraska State Patrol internal operations does not involve the troopers in the field that have the most contact with the public.

Ricketts said departed NSP Superintendent Carl Rice was not providing a culture of integrity regarding internal investigations and the current review is to determine whether others who are on administrative leave acted properly regarding those investigations.

Ricketts also said it is too early to tell whether the closure of Whiteclay beer stores has moved the border town’s problems with alcohol and neighboring Pine Ridge Indian reservation residents to other communities in northwest Nebraska.

Ricketts said “there is some anecdotal evidence but we want to make sure we are looking at data.”

Ricketts said he is waiting like everyone else for a timeline on when the Nebraska Supreme court will consider the beer store owners’s appeal of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission’s denial of the renewal of their liquor licenses.