Ricketts: Secure the border, keep Families and Children together

Governor Pete Ricketts says the United States should secure our borders, but separating children from families while doing it should not be part of our policy .

Ricketts said, “Children should not be separated from their families. The previous policy of catch and release was unacceptable because it made out border problem worse, but it does not make the expanded practice of separating children from their families humane.”

Ricketts said Congress needs to solve the border issue that has been a problem for decades. Ricketts says, “Let’s build a wall, hire more border agents and crack down on businesses that recruit and hire illegal immigrants with steep fines. And along the way, let’s ensure children do not get caught in the crossfire on American soil when it comes to Washington politics.”