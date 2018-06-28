Ricketts seeks participants for Mexico trade mission

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is looking for farmers, ranchers and agribusiness representatives who want to participate in his upcoming trade mission to Mexico.

The governor’s office put out the call for applicants this week, noting that the trip’s participants will have the chance to meet with Mexican agricultural officials and industry representatives.

The delegation’s size will be limited due to the nature of the trip and the meetings involved. Participants will be responsible for all costs associated with their trip, including airfare, lodging, meals and participation fees.

Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman says farmers, ranchers and agricultural leaders are the best people to discuss their experiences in agriculture.

The governor’s office says anyone with questions should email Nebraska agricultural trade representative Stan Garbacz at stan.garbacz@nebraska.gov.