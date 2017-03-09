Ricketts: SHS Career Academies “model for the state and the nation”

Governor Pete Ricketts says Scottsbluff High and its Career Academy concept “is a model for the state and the nation.”

Ricketts made the comment to KNEB News after touring the new facility Thursday morning and watching students learn and interact with teachers during their early morning classes.

Ricketts said, “the way the district integrates the career readiness into the every day curriculum to make it part of what every student experiences is impressive, and I think very effective. It is really unique. I have not seen anything like this, and the facilities themselves are just amazing.”

Ricketts says he asked Superintendent Rick Myles to provide data that would measure success of the new concept, which could then be shown to other districts considering improvements in their facilities.