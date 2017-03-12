Ricketts supports proposed Voter ID amendment

Governor Pete Ricketts is supporting a proposed constitutional amendment requiring photo IDs to vote.

Bill sponsor Sen. John Murante of Gretna said the photo ID would help an election process he says is under threat from people casting votes illegally.

Governor Ricketts told KNEB News the amendment will emphasize to voters “they can have faith their vote matters and that elections are conducted fairly and freely.”

Opponents contend voter ID laws place undue hardships on young mobile people, elderly people with health issues who don’t drive, people with physical or mental limitations and the poor.

A constitutional amendment requires support from 30 of the 49 state senators and a majority vote of the public.