Ricketts talks on tax relief, juvenile detention, and NRD taxing authority

Governor Pete Ricketts is encouraging the panhandle counties to work together on solving their juvenile detention issue.

In an interview Tuesday with KNEB News where Ricketts was asked about the state’s responsibility to assist with a panhandle juvenile detention center, Ricketts said it is a difficult thing for the state to come in with a “one size fits all rule for this because something that may work for the panhandle may not work in southeast Nebraska.”

Ricketts says the solution can be more “flexible” if the counties work to manage the issue.

Governor Ricketts also said he is pleased with the response his amended tax reform package is receiving from all sectors, but especially agriculture.

Ricketts new measure will provide a defined schedule of income tax credits based on an individual’s property taxes that start at 12% and gradually ramp up to 30% by the year 2031.

Ricketts says his legislation provides some consistency in property tax bills, allowing for better management by homeowners and especially agriculture., noting a farmer testified before the revenue Committee the governor’s bill would provide certainty for him for 14 years.

The bill is still being reviewed by the committee, but Ricketts says he is optimistic about it moving forward.

Governor Ricketts is not taking a stance on a measure that would extend three cents of taxing authority for natural resource districts, but encouraging opponents and supporters to reach a compromise.

LB. 98 is the stated priority bill of Gering Senator John Stinner, who says the taxing authority is needed as the NRD’s address future mandates concerning North Platte River flows. Ricketts told KNEB News “everybody is screaming about property taxes and we need to be very mindful that when we are extending a sunset like this we are extending a taxing authority. ”

Ricketts said, ” I’ve asked both sides to sit down and find that common ground and a compromise that even if everybody doesn’t like it, we can live with it”.