Ricketts to continue focus on growing the economy, says Nebraskans deserve great opportunities

Nebraska’s Governor says his second administration will continue its focus of growing the state economy even as state government needs to keep a tight rein on spending.

Following the swearing-in ceremonies for the Governor and other state officials, Pete Ricketts told lawmakers it won’t be easy as they deal with issues such as property tax relief, but they need to work together to continue to grow Nebraska.

Ricketts gave several examples of business successes for the state during his first administration, and noted Nebraska has led the nation for the past two years in the most economic development projects per capita. “When those companies invest in our state, they’re creating those job opportunities for our Nebraska families. To allow our families to send their kids to school, go on that family vacation, and enjoy the good life here in our state,” said Ricketts, “And folks, that’s what it’s all about.”

Ricketts says Nebraska is what America is supposed to be because of the people, their drive and determination, and a great people deserve great opportunities.