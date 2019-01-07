class="post-template-default single single-post postid-357482 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Ricketts to pitch Nebraska scholarship program to lawmakers

BY Associated Press | January 7, 2019
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has unveiled a plan to provide scholarships for college students in a variety of high-demand fields.

Ricketts announced Monday he will propose a Nebraska Talent Scholarships program to lawmakers. It will provide $4,000-per-year scholarships for four-year students and $2,000 annually for two-year students.

Scholarships for the University of Nebraska will go to students studying math, engineering, industrial technology and computer information systems. Community and state college students can qualify if they’re studying rangeland management, industrial technology, computer information systems and criminal justice.

Ricketts says the program for four-year colleges will start with 250
scholarships in its first year, at a cost of about $1 million. Community
colleges will get 65 scholarships, at a cost of $260,000 in its first year.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
