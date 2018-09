Governor Pete Ricketts will participate in a couple of events as he makes a visit to Scottsbluff Friday.

Ricketts is scheduled to make remarks at the POW/MIA program scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Clark Williams Multicultural Center on the WNCC campus.

Then Ricketts will join Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson for a Town Hall meeting from 12:30 to 1:30 at Elite Health Services on West 42nd Street.