Ricketts urges patience on collecting online sales taxes

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is taking a wait-and-see approach on whether legislation is needed to begin collecting online sales taxes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Ricketts said Wednesday a number of national organizations have urged caution regarding the ruling, noting the Supreme Court has not even set the case back for appeals and any timeline for dismissals may not be until mid to late August.

Ricketts says he is still not sure new legislation is required in the wake of the ruling that allows states to require that remote sellers collect the tax.

Nebraska loses an estimated $30 million to $40 million annually in state revenue from sales that aren’t reported. It’s unclear whether the Nebraska Department of Revenue can collect the tax without legislative approval.