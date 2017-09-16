Ricketts visits Japanese manufacturers on final day of trade mission

OSAKA, JAPAN – On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska trade delegation began the final day of the Nebraska Trade Mission to Japan in the Hyogo Prefecture with a tour of Hyogo Works, a Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) plant. Starting with a motorcycle assembly plant, Kawasaki has had a presence in Nebraska for 43 years and recently launched its first aeronautics division in the United States at their Lincoln facility.

After the tour, the Nebraska trade delegation had lunch with KHI executives, including President Yoshinori Kanehana, to further discuss the strong relationship between Nebraska and Kawasaki. Following the visit to KHI, the Nebraska trade delegation met with Hyogo Prefecture Governor Ido to discuss the importance of the state’s trade relationship with Japan to growing Nebraska. Later in the afternoon, the Governor and trade delegation toured Yasufuku factory. Yasufuku specializes in the manufacturing of custom molded rubber and plastic products and their Yasufuku USA headquarters is located in Lincoln.

The Governor and Nebraska trade delegation wrapped up the final day of the Nebraska trade mission with a soybean promotional dinner with representatives from Scoular & House Food.