Ricketts welcomes EPA’s approval of E-30 pilot project

Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed the news Tuesday that the Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to the state’s request to conduct a study of E-30 in conventional vehicles owned by the state.

Ricketts had pushed for the study of higher ethanol blends in state vehicles to provide data on vehicle performance.

Ricketts said, ” What it allows us to do is run about 50 vehicles on E-30, and we’ll keep track of fuel mileage, performance, maintenance,that sort of thing. So we can add to the data that demonstrates that higher blends of ethanol are great for the environment, great at the pump, and don’t add any extra costs in terms of maintenance. ”

In addition to state fueling sites, six Nebraska fuel marketers have agreed to provide access to E-30 at fueling sites across Nebraska.