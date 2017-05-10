Ricks: Nebraska needs to be more of a destination tourism state

Nebraska’s new Tourism Director says making Nebraska more of a destination state for visitors in neighboring states is one of the state’s goals in its marketing efforts.

John Ricks says the tourism commission has identified areas where they are getting the most requests for information and acting on it with a new marketing campaign, that includes Des Moines, Kansas City, and Denver. Ricks says the state has to “move up on the shopping lists of people going on vacation”.

Ricks, who is holding town hall meetings around the state including one in Gering Wednesday, says the goal is to make people more aware tourism is a huge economic driver for the state.

Ricks, who has worked in tourism in Wisconsin, Wyoming and most recently in Colorado, says tourism is a $4 billion industry in Nebraska with 48,000 people in some way employed in the industry.