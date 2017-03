People in some of Wyoming’s largest cities will soon be able to catch rides with the Uber app.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Gov. Matt Mead is expected to sign legislation allowing ride-hailing companies to operate in Wyoming Friday afternoon. Rides are expected to begin at 5 p.m. Friday.

Uber has been talking with potential drivers in cities including Casper, Cheyenne, Jackson and Laramie, but will be available anywhere in the state.

Exact service locations depend on driver availability.